STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

RCC founder director Dr Krishnan Nair dies

Noted oncologist and founder director of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram Dr M Krishnan Nair passed away on Thursday. He was 81.

Published: 29th October 2021 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2021 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Noted oncologist and founder director of Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram Dr M Krishnan Nair passed away on Thursday. He was 81. He was known for establishing one of the largest comprehensive cancer treatment centres in the country and was credited with setting up the first paediatric oncology section in a hospital in the country. He followed it up by establishing a community and preventive oncology department in 1985. He also introduced Care for Life, a cancer insurance scheme to help people who cannot afford the treatment cost.

He had been the director of RCC from 1981 to 2003. He also had his share of controversies during the period. The drug trial on 26 patients at RCC in association with Johns Hopkins University in 2000 kicked up a row after it was found that it was done without regulatory approvals and adequate preliminary tests in animals. However, he was acquitted by an independent inquiry commission set up by the Central government.

The country honoured him with Padma Shri in 2001. Krishnan Nair was born to Madhavan Nair and Meenakshi Amma at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram in 1939. He earned his MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College in 1963 and took MD (Radiotherapy and Clinical Oncology) from the University of Punjab in 1968.

In 1972, he completed FRCR (Clinical Oncology) from the Royal College of Radiologists in London. He was a member of the expert group that drew up the National Cancer Control Plan of India. He had served the World Health Organisation (WHO) for more than a decade on its Expert Advisory Panel on Cancer. 
His mortal remains were cremated at Shanthikavadam at Thycuad here. He leaves behind wife Valsala. Their daughter Manju had died earlier.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan condoled Dr Krishnan Nair’s death. “His service to oncology will be long remembered. Heartfelt condolences. May his soul attain mukti,” he said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Dr Krishnan Nair gave a major contribution in setting up RCC and gave a popular face to cancer research. His demise is a great loss for Kerala’s health sector, said the chief minister. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Kerala sees rise in Covid-related stroke cases among young and healthy
Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar. (Photo | EPS)
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46 due to cardiac arrest 
Indian business tycoon Azim Premji (Photo | PTI)
Wipro's Azim Premji donated Rs 27 crore per day in FY21, retains top giver rank
Dr S Selvam of VO Chidambaram College | Express
Thoothukudi geology professor makes it into top list of international scientists 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp