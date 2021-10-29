Visit to Monson ‘unscheduled’: Top cop Anil Kant defends Loknath Behera

By Express News Service

KOCHI: State police chief Anil Kant on Thursday told the Kerala High Court that the visit of former DGP Loknath Behera to the house of Monson Mavunkal in 2019 was an unscheduled visit and not aimed at giving any undue mileage to the self-styled antique collector or boost his image among the public.

Kant also told the court that the statements of Behera, who is now the Kochi Metro MD, and other police officers have been recorded in the matter.

The court, while hearing the petition filed by Monson’s former driver E V Ajith seeking police protection, had asked Kant to file an affidavit explaining the progress of the probe into various allegations against Monson, including his nexus with senior police officers of the state.

Kant said Behera’s statement revealed his visit to Monson’s house on May 11, 2019 was an unscheduled one. ADGP (Headquarters) Manoj Abraham had accompanied Behera to Ernakulam on the latter’s request, said Kant.