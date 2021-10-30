Kubera temple to be opened at Chalavara in Kerala's Palakkad district on November 1

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A temple where devotees passing through rough patches of life can invoke the blessings of the Lord of Riches.

Kubera Temple of Economics (KUTECON) at Chalavara near Shoranur in Palakkad district, the only temple in Kerala where Kubera, the Lord of Riches, is worshipped, will be opened to the public by Sachidananda Bharathi, the pontiff of Edaneer Math, Kasaragod on November 1.

Members of the Palat Palace led by Dr TP Jayakrishnan will offer a ceremonial welcome to Sachidananda Bharathi with poornakumbha on his arrival for the opening of temple on November 1. With its golden epoxy flooring and gold cladding walls, the temple creates an air of prosperity and instills confidence in the mind of the devotees.

According to Jithin Jayakrishnan, trustee of KUTECON who manages the temple, it is more a school of financial discipline than a place of worship.

Glittering all in golden hues, a 20 feet tall idol of Lord Ganesha welcomes the devotees entering the temple and a life size idol of Kubera at the exit . The life size idols of Mahalakshmi and Sri Krishna are made of panchaloha, an alloy of five metals.

"All of us dream about a life that is filled with prosperity. Still we associate efforts to acquire wealth with sin. But wealth is not something to be discarded. It is an essential element for individual and social well being. KUTECON Temple is born out of this inspiring thought," said Jithin Jayakrishnan

"The temple is a perfect combination of northern and southern tantric disciplines. Wealth is the most important object of human pursuit. Here we worship Lakshmi Vinayaka, Mahalakshmi, Sri Krishna and Kubera. Lakshmi Vinayaka will lead the devotee in the path of prosperity, Mahalakshmi will facilitate flow of wealth, Krishna as Rajagopala will lead the devotee in the path of righteousness and Kubera will shower blessings in abundance," said Vikas Neelakantan Namboothiri, a member of Eekatt Mana, the family that has been bestowed tantric rights of the temple.

Kutecon Temple follows a different school of thought compared to the cultural moorings of other temples in India and abroad. On November 4, Eekkaattu Mana Neelakandan Namboothiripad will lead the Deepavali day special poojas.

On November 5, former chief pries tof Sabarimala and Guruvayur temples Thekkumparambath Unnikrishnan Namboothiripad will perform the Lakshmi - Kubera Pooa and Dhanavahini pooja. On November 12 chief priests of Kollur Mookambika temple Sri Dr. Narasimha Adiga and Subramanya Adiga will perform Sree Sooktham and Dhanavahini pooja.

The most important ritual at the temple is Dhana vahini pooja, which will be conducted on Fridays. Darshan timing is from 6.30 to 11.30 in the morning and 5.30 to 7.30 in the evening.

The temple has been established based on the concept of TP Jayakrishnan, a pioneer in the field of Holistic Human Metaphysics, who has done extensive research on various aspects of Vedic metaphysics since 1985.