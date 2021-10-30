More children into crimes: Cases of juvenile delinquency have been increasing across Kerala

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The recent incident of a 15-year-old boy trying to assault a woman in Malappuram might come across as a one-off case. But according to the police data, the number of juvenile delinquents is increasing in the state and is a cause for concern. Last week, two minors were held in Killipalam in the capital for drug peddling and attacking policemen using air guns.

According to the police, more than 300 cases are being registered against minors on average annually in the state. Most of these minor “criminals” are aged between 15 and 18, said the police. In Thiruvananthapuram especially, such cases are on the rise. As per the data available with the National Crime Records Bureau, 434 juveniles were detained in 327 cases registered in 2020 across the state.

A total of 286 children were later sent home with advice or admonition after sending them to juvenile detention centres for four months. As per the data, 92.3% of children involved in the crimes were held guilty in the state last year. Financial issues and lack of parental control are behind the increasing involvement of juveniles in crimes, confirms NCRB.

What the doctor says

Psychiatrists claim that the lifestyle changes of children are the real villain. “Criminal traits in children could stem from multiple factors including lack of proper parental supervision and exposure to drugs. Some children exhibit significant behavioural problems right from childhood, including lying, truancy and violent behaviour.