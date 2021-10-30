Muslim cleric gets 25-year jail for rape of minor in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The special fast-track court for cases against women and children on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old Muslim cleric for 25 years rigorous imprisonment on charges of raping a minor girl by giving her a false marriage promise. Abdul Rahman, a native of Manikyavilakom, was sentenced by Judge R Jayakrishnan for the rape of a 15-year-old girl, who was a friend of the convict’s sister. Special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan said the court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Rahman. The failure to remit the fine would attract another year of prison.

The incident pertaining to the case occurred in 2018. Rahman befriended the girl, who was then a Class X student. He later forced her into a physical relationship by promising to marry her. However, he reneged from the promise and began distancing from her. When the girl came to talk about the matter, Rahman misbehaved with her. Hurt by his behaviour, the girl climbed atop his house attempting suicide, but was attacked by the man. The rape came to light when the Poonthura police took the girl for medical examination. She told the police that Rahman threatened to kill her if she revealed her ordeal to others. The court also directed the government to pay compensation to the girl.

Stepfather gets 20-year jail for impregnating girl

A man has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter eight years ago. Kasaragod Additional Sessions Court (I) judge A V Unnikrishnan found the man, now 43 years old, guilty of aggravated penetrative sexual assault under Section 5 of the Pocso Act, and of criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the IPC. The convict is not being named to protect the identity of the victim. He has been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment under Section 5 of the Pocso Act and three years under Section 506 of the IPC.