Bineesh Kodiyeri released from Bengaluru central jail after one year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Exactly a year after he was arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zone, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, Bineesh Kodiyeri on Saturday walked out of prison after he was granted bail by the Karnataka High Court on Thursday.

Bineesh is the son of CPM leader and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. He was lodged in judicial custody at the Bengaluru Central Prison in Parapanna Agrahara since his arrest last year.

The ED had arrested Bineesh on October 29 last year under the PMLA, after his name surfaced during the interrogation of drug accused Mohammed Anoop, who was himself arrested in August the same year by the NCB, Bengaluru zone under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The ED, on December 26, 2020, had filed the prosecution complaint against Bineesh and his two associates -- Anoop and Rijesh Ravindran -- under the PMLA before the designated court.