Kerala government to ensure job for slain jawan’s sister

Several socially-committed organisations and panchayat authorities have promised to provide financial support to the family.

Published: 31st October 2021

Finance Minister K N Balagopal meets the family members of the late jawan H Vaishakh at his house at Kudavattoor in Kollam.

Finance Minister K N Balagopal meets the family members of the late jawan H Vaishakh at his house at Kudavattoor in Kollam. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM:  Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the government has taken steps to provide employment to the sister of jawan H Vaisakh, a native of Kudavattoor in Kottarakkara, who died in a terrorist attack in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister, who visited the family at their residence on Saturday, said the government will also take over the family’s debt worth Rs 27 lakh. The cabinet had taken the decision to pay off the family’s debt, considering the late jawan’s contribution and his sacrifice for the country, the minister added. 

The 24-year-old, who was attached to the 16th Rashtriya Rifles Battalion, had joined the army when he was 19. The minister promised to expedite steps to ensure that Shilpa, Vaisakh’s sister, would get a job immediately.

“She can apply for a job on the basis of the Provisional Certificate since she completed her degree course. University authorities will be directed to expedite procedures for issuing the certificate,” he said.

Several socially-committed organisations and panchayat authorities have promised to provide financial support to the family. Vaisakh’s father Haridasan, mother Beenakumari and sister Shilpa expressed gratitude to the minister and state government.

