Up to us to overcome communalism, casteism: Kerala CM

CM Pinarayi Vijayan made the statement in a Facebook post in which he also said that since coming into existence on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs.

Published: 31st October 2021 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2021 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On the eve of Kerala Day, when the state came into existence 65 years ago from then Madras state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday, October 31, 2021, said it is up to the people to overcome challenges posed by communalism and casteism.

Extending his greetings to the people on the eve of Kerala's birthday, the CM said, "It is up to us to overcome the challenges posed by communalism and casteism and to uphold religious brotherhood and democratic values."

He made the statement in a Facebook post in which he also said that since coming into existence on November 1, 1956, Kerala has been able to meet the people's basic needs, including education, health, food and welfare, and have set an example to the world in all these matters.

Following the Linguistic Reorganisation of states, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala came into existence from the then Madras state on November 1, 1956.

Earlier in the day, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan conveyed his greetings to Keralites all over the world on the eve of Kerala Piravi or birthday.

In his message, he said, "My heartiest wishes to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world on the occasion of Kerala Piravi. Let us work in harmony and fraternity for the development and progress of our beloved state, and for nourishing and popularizing our mother tongue, Malayalam."

