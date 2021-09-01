STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

As RSP puts UDF on notice, IUML rallies behind new Congress leadership

Even as the RSP state leadership has threatened to boycott the UDF meeting, the Muslim League leadership has rallied behind the state Congress top brass.

Published: 01st September 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the RSP state leadership has threatened to boycott the UDF meeting, the Muslim League leadership has rallied behind the state Congress top brass. By doing so, the League which is the second largest ally in the UDF signals that it doesn’t endorse the stand of the previous Congress leadership of Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran and Oommen Chandy anymore. 

RSP leader Shibu Baby John intensified his tirade against the Congress leadership on Tuesday, saying that it is ideal to leave the “Congress ship which is being sunk by its own leaders”. 

While the RSP state committee will take a call on Saturday on whether it would attend the UDF meeting scheduled for September 6, MP N K Premachandran ruled out leaving the front. He told TNIE that it was the party which took a collective decision that bilateral talks should be held before the UDF meeting is held.

“There are certain issues which the RSP has been raising in the front for quite some time. So our demand is that our grievances should be addressed. I do not know why Shibu Baby John has come up with a controversial comment,” said Premachandran. 

However, the Muslim League leadership exuded confidence that the condition of UDF would be normal once again. A senior League MLA told TNIE that the current imbroglio in the Congress is just a storm in the tea cup and it will not affect the unity in the UDF.

“The current Congress leadership has got the backing of the party workers. But it doesn’t mean that the senior leaders of the party can be sidelined. When a new leadership comes to the helm, there are bound to be issues. There will be differences of opinion. 

“When there is dissent, it causes tension. The Congress is known for its internal bickering and, after a while, it will eventually fizzle out,” said the MLA.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RSP UDF IUML Congress
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp