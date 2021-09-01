As RSP puts UDF on notice, IUML rallies behind new Congress leadership

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the RSP state leadership has threatened to boycott the UDF meeting, the Muslim League leadership has rallied behind the state Congress top brass. By doing so, the League which is the second largest ally in the UDF signals that it doesn’t endorse the stand of the previous Congress leadership of Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran and Oommen Chandy anymore.

RSP leader Shibu Baby John intensified his tirade against the Congress leadership on Tuesday, saying that it is ideal to leave the “Congress ship which is being sunk by its own leaders”.

While the RSP state committee will take a call on Saturday on whether it would attend the UDF meeting scheduled for September 6, MP N K Premachandran ruled out leaving the front. He told TNIE that it was the party which took a collective decision that bilateral talks should be held before the UDF meeting is held.

“There are certain issues which the RSP has been raising in the front for quite some time. So our demand is that our grievances should be addressed. I do not know why Shibu Baby John has come up with a controversial comment,” said Premachandran.

However, the Muslim League leadership exuded confidence that the condition of UDF would be normal once again. A senior League MLA told TNIE that the current imbroglio in the Congress is just a storm in the tea cup and it will not affect the unity in the UDF.

“The current Congress leadership has got the backing of the party workers. But it doesn’t mean that the senior leaders of the party can be sidelined. When a new leadership comes to the helm, there are bound to be issues. There will be differences of opinion.

“When there is dissent, it causes tension. The Congress is known for its internal bickering and, after a while, it will eventually fizzle out,” said the MLA.