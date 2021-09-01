Only RT-PCR in six Kerala districts where 80% people got Covid jab

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Tuesday decided to do only RT-PCR tests in six districts where around 80% of the population have received at least first dose of vaccine. RT-PCR is considered the gold standard of testing and the decision, taken at a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is aimed at improving the accuracy of testing.

Currently, Wayanad, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki and Kasaragod districts have topped the vaccine coverage with around 80% of the population covered with atleast single dose of vaccine. “The infections in areas with high level of vaccine coverage are likely to be asymptomatic. RT-PCR tests will help in accurate detection and rule out errors,” said a health department official.

The review meeting also decided to give more vaccine doses to those districts which lag behind in vaccination. A decision has also been taken to screen international passengers for the new South African variant.

‘State has stock of 8 lakh doses’

“It is applicable for passengers coming from countries that have reported the strain. They will be asked to do RT-PCR tests and go into quarantine,” said a statement. The new variant is considered more transmittable two weeks ago.

The CM said the state has a stock of 8 lakh doses of vaccine and it will be distributed soon. According to him, more ventilators and ICUs have been set up. He also directed the officials to take stock of the breakthrough infections (people contracting the virus after taking vaccines) among those in home quarantine.

Kodiyeri, wife test +ve

T’Puram: CPM politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and wife Vinodini have tested positive for

Covid and shifted to MCH here.