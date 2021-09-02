Four fishermen killed after boat capsizes off Kollam coast, 12 rescued

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Four fishermen were killed after a fishing boat capsized near Azheekal off the Kollam coast on Thursday morning. Twelve others on board were rescued.

Kayamkulam natives Sudevan, 51, Sunil Dutt, 24, Oachira natives Sreekumar, 45, and Thankappan, 60, of Nediyath were identified as the dead.

There were 16 fishermen in the boat named 'Omakaram' which left Valiya Azheekal coast in Alappuzha, for fishing at around 5.30 am. According to the coastal police, the incident took place at Azheekal in Kollam, five nautical miles away from Azheekal Harbour around 10 am.

The boat met with the accident while the fishermen were returning after fishing. It is said that the boat capsized due to strong winds. As there were many fishermen on shore, they rushed for rescue operations immediately.

The rescued fishermen were shifted to hospitals in Kayamkulam, Ochira and Karunagappally for treatment. The boat is owned by Aravindan from Valiya Azheekal in Alappuzha.