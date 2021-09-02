STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Jury finds no serial worthy for Kerala State Television Awards

“As no entry that has artistic value or technical excellence has come up, no award is being given in the category,” the  jury said.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Media, Television

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what is seen as a reflection of the deterioration of the quality of TV programmes, no teleserial was found worthy for honour at the 29th Kerala State Television Awards that were announced here on Wednesday.

“As no entry that has artistic value or technical excellence has come up, no award is being given in the category,” the  jury said. The jury also expressed concern over the inappropriate portrayal of women and children in TV programmes and called for the content to be more responsible.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who announced the awards, said most of the entries that came up did not have the standards to be considered for the honour. No award was given for the second best teleserial, best telefilm (more than 20 min duration), best director (telefilm/ teleserial) and best art director (telefilm/teleserial) categories as well.

The entries in the fiction category were judged by a panel chaired by filmmaker R Sharath. Writer S Hareesh, actress Lena, filmmakers Suresh Pothuval and Jithu Kolayad and Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy were the jury members. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala State Television Awards
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp