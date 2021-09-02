Jury finds no serial worthy for Kerala State Television Awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what is seen as a reflection of the deterioration of the quality of TV programmes, no teleserial was found worthy for honour at the 29th Kerala State Television Awards that were announced here on Wednesday.

“As no entry that has artistic value or technical excellence has come up, no award is being given in the category,” the jury said. The jury also expressed concern over the inappropriate portrayal of women and children in TV programmes and called for the content to be more responsible.

Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, who announced the awards, said most of the entries that came up did not have the standards to be considered for the honour. No award was given for the second best teleserial, best telefilm (more than 20 min duration), best director (telefilm/ teleserial) and best art director (telefilm/teleserial) categories as well.

The entries in the fiction category were judged by a panel chaired by filmmaker R Sharath. Writer S Hareesh, actress Lena, filmmakers Suresh Pothuval and Jithu Kolayad and Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy were the jury members.