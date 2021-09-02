Thiruvananthapuram: Five J&K natives found carrying guns without valid licences

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five Jammu and Kashmir natives who allegedly possessed guns with fabricated licences were arrested in the city on Wednesday. Shoukath Ali, Shukkur Ahammed, Gul Zaman, Mushtaq Hussain and Muhammed Javed were arrested by Karamana police from Neeramankara. Five double barrel guns and bullets have been recovered from them.

Police sources said the five youths were working as security guards with an ATM cash-filling company. They have been working in Kerala for the past one year and appear to have no criminal antecedents, said a senior officer.

An association of Kerala-based security guards had recently complained to the police about people from other states operating as gun-carrying guards without having valid arms licences, a source said. “Based on the complaint, the arms licences of the security guards were scrutinised.

During the exercise, it was noticed that the licences of these five men were either fabricated or outdated. We collected their guns and got in touch with the district administration of Rajouri district in J&K to scrutinise their licences.

On Wednesday, we got to know that something was amiss in their licenses. The Rajouri district administration has asked us to send the original licences to them for inspection,” said the officer.