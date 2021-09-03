STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Forest dept steps up drive to kill wild pigs

The sleepless nights endured by farmers living on forest fringes will soon be a thing of the past as the  forest department has launched an intense drive to kill wild pigs destroying crops.

Published: 03rd September 2021 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The sleepless nights endured by farmers living on forest fringes will soon be a thing of the past as the  forest department has launched an intense drive to kill wild pigs destroying crops. The department has enlisted sharp shooters from rifle clubs to help shoot down the animals and farmers have welcomed the drive. As many as 50 wild pigs were killed in August alone. In 2020, the department had launched a similar drive killing 172 wild pigs, following protests from farmer outfits.

“The drive to eliminate wild pigs destroying crops is a welcome move. The animals have been destroying crops extensively and we have been urging the government to declare it as vermin. The Union government had in 2020 given permission to kill wild pigs based on recommendation from the panchayat president.

Now, only licensed persons authorised by the DFO can kill the wild boars. The government should provide gun licence to farmers and give them the  right to kill wild pigs destroying crops,” said Kerala Independent Farmers’ Association (KIFA) chairman Alex Chandy Ozhukayil.

The government had issued an order allowing killing of wild pigs in 2011. The order is is being extended every year.

“We are planning to intensify the drive for the next couple of months. The drive is being monitored by DFOs and range officers. It is the easy availability of food that attracts wild pigs to human habitations. Pigs are scavengers and indiscriminate disposal of waste in open places attract them to places far away from forest border,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden Bennichan Thomas.

Wildlife expert and Kerala Agriculture University dean P O Nameer said that easy access to food and absence of predators draw wild pigs to human habitations. “Wild pigs live in bushes and the rubber plantations in rural Kerala provide good habitat to the animal. It is the dumping of food waste by the roadside and vacant lands that attract wild pigs. The animals proliferate in the midlands and they multiply very fast,” he said.

“Culling should not be opposed as it is a scientific wildlife management tool. We have to collect data on the animal population and consider culling, if it exceeds the carrying capacity of the forest,” Nameer added. According to the government data, there were 3,941 cases of crop damage, injuries and death caused by wild pigs from 2017 to 2019. The government had disbursed `3.18 crore as compensation to farmers during the period.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
wild pigs farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp