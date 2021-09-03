Jaleel reaches ED office, says Kunhalikutty will be quizzed on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KT Jaleel, who reached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office here on Thursday to give evidence against IUML general secretary PK Kunhalikutty and his son, said the agency would call the two soon for interrogation over a money laundering case.

“I have come to know that Kunhalikutty will be questioned on Friday and (his son) Hasique (Pandikadavathu) on September 7. I have submitted the documents asked by ED. More documents will be submitted soon,” he said.

ED officials are tight-lipped about the interrogation. “Considering the alleged amount of money laundered and the people involved, the case is of a serious nature. The interrogation of Kunhalikutty and his son is inevitable. But the place and time will be kept confidential,” said an ED official.

The agency is already probing the case of money laundering by Muslim League leader V K Ebrahim Kunju for allegedly taking bribe from the contractor of the Palarivattom flyover. The structure was built when Kunju was the PWD minister in the UDF government. It was alleged that the contractor paid a bribe to Kunju which was transferred through the bank account of IUML mouthpiece Chandrika when demonetisation was announced. Jaleel claimed the money sent via Chandrika account was directed to Kunhalikutty and his son.

“A fund of Rs 4.5 crore from Chandrika account was used for buying over four acres of land in Kozhikode. Of these, two acres of wetland were registered in the name of IUML president Syed Hyderali Shihab Thangal. The remaining two acres, suitable for construction, were registered in the name of a political leader’s son,” Jaleel said.

Jaleel arrived at the ED office in his official vehicle at 10.50am and left around 4.30pm. Jaleel claimed the ED is also probing the allegation about hoarding `300 crore by Kunhalikutty at a service cooperative bank. “That aspect will come in further investigation. I will disclose further details about it once more information is received,” he said.