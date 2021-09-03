Kerala govt effects major bureaucratic reshuffle

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government on Thursday effected a major bureaucratic reshuffle and created two ex-cadre posts — CEO of Cochin Smart Mission Ltd (CSML) and director of Agriculture Development & Farmers’ Welfare.

T V Anupama, director of woman and child development department, has been appointed director of Scheduled Tribes development department. She will hold full additional charge of commissioner of entrance examinations.

Mohammed Y Safirulla, additional secretary, electronics and information technology, has been posted special commissioner of Kerala GST department. He will hold full additional charge of secretary, finance (Resources) department and that of project director of e-Health.

Seeram Sambasiva Rao, director of survey and land records department, will hold full additional charges of project director, Kerala state transport project and CEO of Kerala Road Fund Board besides existing additional charge as KSITIL MD.

Wayanad District Collector Adeela Abdulla has been made director of woman and child development department. She will also hold full charges of CEO of Gender Park and director of lotteries department.

S Shanavas, mission director of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, is the new CSML CEO. He will also hold full charges of Vyttila Mobility Hub Society MD and Kochi Metropolitan Transport Authority MD.

Kollam District Collector Abdul Nasar is the new MGNREGS mission director and will hold also full charge of director of CPMU. Civil supplies director D Sajith Babu will hold full additional charge of director of the Institute of Land and Disaster Management, besides his existing additional charges.

Malappuram District Collector Gopalakrishnan K is the new director of employment and training department. He will hold full charge of as MD of Kerala Academy of Skills Excellence. While Kannur District Collector T V Subhash has been posted director of agriculture development and farmers welfare department, Chandrasekar S, director of Kerala State IT Mission, has been transferred and posted Kannur District Collector.

Premkumar V R, director of employment and training department, and Afsana Perveen, district development commissioner, Ernakulam, have been appointed district collectors of Malappuram and Kollam, respectively.

While Commissioner for Entrance Examinations Geetha A has been posted Wayanad district collector, Devidas N, commissioner of housing, will hold full additional charge of director of Backward Classes development department.

Snehil Kumar Singh, district development commissioner, Kannur, is the new director of Kerala State IT Mission. He will hold the full additional charges of deputy secretary of electronics and IT department and director of C-DIT.