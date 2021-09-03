STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No 'eda poda': Kerala High Court asks police to be polite while interacting with public

Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Director-General of Police to issue a circular instructing his subordinates not to use such words while dealing with the public

Published: 03rd September 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Police

The petitioners alleged that the police misbehaved with them during checks as part of the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the police for using disrespectful words such as 'eda poda' while addressing the public, the Kerala High Court on Friday observed that the police should be polite when interacting with people. Considering a case regarding police excesses in Cherppu, Thrissur, Justice Devan Ramachandran directed the Director-General of Police to issue a circular instructing his subordinates not to use such words while dealing with the public. The petitioners alleged that the police misbehaved with them during checks as part of the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

The court also sought a report from the state police chief on the steps taken to implement the ban on 'Nokku kooli' (gawking wages) or the organised extortion by labour unions.

While considering another petition against demanding of 'Nokku kooli', the court said complaints relating to this have been coming before it on a regular basis. This was surprising as the government had already issued an order banning such a demand from any trade union. The court said that prima facie, it means that the government order has not been effectively implemented by the competent authorities. Hence, the court directed the government pleader to obtain necessary information from the state police chief on why this order has not been implemented -- if it has not been -- and the steps taken by the police authorities at various levels to do so. The court also suo motu impleaded the Director-General of Police as an additional respondent and issued notice to him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala HC Kerala police
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, push a vehicle during a training exercise, in Panjshir province, northeastern Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
'We will be successful': In Afghanistan's Panjshir Valley, anti-Taliban forces fight on
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp