Suicide pact: Youth dies, girl battling for life in hospital

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A youth committed suicide at the Bhramaram hill view point in Kanthalloor here on Thursday. His lover who tried to end life with him, was spotted by tourists and was taken to the Kolencherry Medical Mission Hospital for treatment in a critical condition.

According to local residents, the incident happened on Thursday evening. Nikhila Thomas, 26, of Pulikkal house, Marayur, and Nadirsha Ali, 30, of Nattukallunkal, Perumbavoor, had been in a relationship for the past three years. Nikhila, who works as a teacher at a private school in Marayur, met Nadirsha when he came with his friends for teaching dance to students at the school three years ago.

Since then the duo was in a relationship, it is learnt. As they faced objection from their families in getting married, the duo took the extreme step. Nadirsha’s body was recovered from the150-ft-deep gorge by 6 pm. The body was shifted to the general hospital in Munnar.

