Kerala Police to be first in India to get cybercrime investigation division: CM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cybercrime investigation division will soon be in place with the police to coordinate cyber-based investigations and provide services of technical experts. With this, Kerala Police will be the first police force in India to have such a technical unit, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking at the concluding session of the Kerala Police Hack-P2021, an online hackathon aimed at building software that is needed to enforce police action on the Dark Web on Saturday.

The Chief Minister also unveiled the hackathon software 'Grapnel 1.0', a software project designed to unravel the mysteries of the Dark Web and to analyse crime. "It is generally difficult to detect criminal activity on the Dark Web," he said.

The CM said that the new software developed as a solution to this problem is a source of pride not only for the police but also for the country itself. He pointed out that cybercrimes can only be eradicated if people are made aware of it.

He said that awareness programmes should not be seen as a way to prevent the police from fulfilling other responsibilities.