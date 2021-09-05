Kerala Teachers' Awards: Honours for 41 educators across state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government announced State Teachers' Awards to as many as 41 educators on the eve of Teachers' Day. The awardees include 14 teachers from the primary section, 13 from secondary section, nine from higher secondary and five from vocational higher secondary section.

The teachers were selected by a committee chaired by General Education Minister V Sivankutty with APM Mohammad Hanish, Principal Secretary (General Education) as convener and Jeevan Babu K, Director of General Education, as member.

The winners in the Primary section are: Selvaraj J, Headmaster, St Mary's LPS, Kottappuram, Thiruvananthapuram; D R Geethakumari Amma, Headmistress, Govt UPS, Nallila, Kollam; Anil V, Headmaster, Govt LPS, Kalanjoor, Pathanamthitta; Thahira Beevi A, Headmistress, Govt LPS, Konattusseri, Alappuzha; Binu Joy, Headmaster, St Antony’s LPS, Kurumbanadam, Kottayam; Molly T B, Headmistress, Govt UPS Nedumattam, Idukki; Noufal K M, LPST, Govt UPS, Payipra, Ernakulam; Rameshan P, Junior Hindi Teacher, Thirumangalam UPS, Thrissur; Mohanan C, Headmaster, GUPS Puthiyankam, Palakkad; Biju Mathew, PD Teacher, GMUPS, Melmuri, Malappuram; Lalitha M K, Headmistress, Govt LPS Vellayil East, Kozhikode; Sathish Babu A E, UPST, AUPS, Kunhom, Wayanad; Girish Babu K C, Headmaster, Thottada West UPS, Kannur; Krishnadas P, PD Teacher, GLPS Thalankara West, Kasaragod.

Secondary

Shaji K V, HST, GHS, Vazhamuttom, Thiruvananthapuram; M A Abdul Shukkur, HST, SVPMHS, Vadkkakumthala, Kollam; Rajeevan Nair T, Headmaster, Marthoma High School, Mekkozhur, Pathanamthitta; Isaac Daniel, HST, Bishop Hodges HSS, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha; Michael Cyriac, Headmaster, St Ephrem HSS, Mannanam, Kottayam; Sainaba Beevi A, HST, MES HSS, Vandanmedu, Idukki; Eldho P V, Headmaster, GHSS South Vazhakkulam, Ernakulam; Geetha Thankam V T, HST, GHS Nagalasseri, Palakkad; Rajeevan K P, HST, PMSA HSS & VHSS Chappanangadi, Malappuram; Shajil U K, HST, GGHSS, Balusseri, Kozhikode; Sanal Kumar M, Headmaster, RGMR HSS Noolpuzha, Wayanad; Suresh T A, HST, Shenoy Memorial Govt HSS, Kandankali, Kannur; Narayana D, Headmaster, GHSS Pandi, Kasaragod.

Higher Secondary

Santhosh Kumar K, HSST (HG), Govt VHSS, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram; K Lailas, Principal, Cherthala South GHSS, Alappuzha; Saji Varghese, HSST (Sel Grade), MG HSS, Thumbamon, Pathanamthitta; Joy KA, Principal, St Antony’s HSS, Puthukkad, Thrissur; Babu P Mathew, Principal, Kannadi HSS, Palakkad; Pratheesh M V, HSST, NSS VHSS Mundathikodu, Thrissur; Santhosh N, HSST, Panthalloor HSS, Malappuram; Geetha Nair S, HSST (Jr HG), GVHSS for Girls, Nadakkavu, Kozhikode; Shyal K S, Principal, SKMJHSS, Kalpetta North, Wayanad.

VHSE

Sabu Joy, Vocational Teacher, Dr VVVKAM GRFT VHSS, Karunagapally, Kollam; Priya V, Principal & Non-Vocational Teacher, GVHSS, Kaipattur, Pathanamthitta; Ratheesh J Babu, Principal & Vocational Teacher, GVHSS, Pampady, Kottayam; Vijana A V, Principal & Non Vocational Teacher, GVHSS, Wadakkancherry, Thrissur; Smitha N, Non Vocational Teacher, SHM GVHSS, Edavanna, Malappuram.

Selection panel

