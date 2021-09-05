Kerala: Two health workers develop Nipah symptoms; 188 in contact list of deceased

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two healthcare workers who are in the contact list of the Nipah deceased patient here have developed symptoms of the virus. As many as 188 persons are in the contact list of the deceased, of whom 20 are in high-risk category.

Speaking after a top-level meeting here on Sunday, state health minister Veena George said that one of the health workers is from Kozhikode medical college hospital and the other from a private hospital.

The deceased 12-year-old boy had visited three hospitals and a clinic before being admitted to the private hospital where he died in the wee hours of Friday. Dismissing the earlier reports, she told that the boy was not Covid infected. He developed a fever on August 27.

NIV team will set up lab

The minister said that a team from National Institute of Virology, Pune will reach KMCH and set up a lab for initial Nipah screening.

The three-story payward block at KMCH will be allotted for Nipah and the high-risk patients and the health workers will be shifted here soon.

A 24x7 call center has been set up (0495-2382500, 2382800) besides a control room at Kozhikode guest house to coordinate activities.

The deceased was from Pazhoor, near Chathamangalam here. The entire local ward of Pazhoor has been locked down.

