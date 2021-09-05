STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala: Two health workers develop Nipah symptoms; 188 in contact list of deceased

Speaking after a top-level meeting on Sunday, state health minister Veena George said that one of the health workers is from Kozhikode medical college hospital and the other from a private hospital.

Published: 05th September 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Health minister Veena George chairs top-level Nipah review meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

Health minister Veena George chairs top-level Nipah review meeting in Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two healthcare workers who are in the contact list of the Nipah deceased patient here have developed symptoms of the virus. As many as 188 persons are in the contact list of the deceased, of whom 20 are in high-risk category. 

Speaking after a top-level meeting here on Sunday, state health minister Veena George said that one of the health workers is from Kozhikode medical college hospital and the other from a private hospital.

The deceased 12-year-old boy had visited three hospitals and a clinic before being admitted to the private hospital where he died in the wee hours of Friday. Dismissing the earlier reports, she told that the boy was not Covid infected. He developed a fever on August 27. 

NIV team will set up lab

The minister said that a team from National Institute of Virology, Pune will reach KMCH and set up a lab for initial Nipah screening.

The three-story payward block at KMCH will be allotted for Nipah and the high-risk patients and the health workers will be shifted here soon. 

WATCH |

A 24x7 call center has been set up (0495-2382500, 2382800) besides a control room at Kozhikode guest house to coordinate activities. 

The deceased was from Pazhoor, near Chathamangalam here. The entire local ward of Pazhoor has been locked down.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Nipah outbreak nipah virus
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp