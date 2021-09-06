STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Covid protocol offers protection against Nipah also, say experts

Wearing facemask, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing can give protection from both Covid and Nipah, they say.

Published: 06th September 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Cops close down a road at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode after a fresh Nipah outbreak was reported

Cops close down a road at Chathamangalam in Kozhikode after a fresh Nipah outbreak was reported

By Unnikrishnan S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The fresh outbreak of the Nipah virus (NiV) at a time when the state is facing a heightened Covid spread has raised concerns. However, health experts say the spread of Nipah can be checked by following the Covid protocol, which has become a part of life for almost one-and-a-half years.

Wearing facemask, sanitising hands and maintaining social distancing can give protection from both Covid and Nipah, they say.

While Nipah -- with a high mortality rate -- is more dangerous compared to Covid, it does not spread fast like Covid. Hence, experts are calling for more vigilance. At the same time, they stressed that there is no cause for unnecessary fear.

​ALSO READ | Nipah virus strikes again in Kerala; boy dead, two others develop symptoms

“With the protocol in pace, the chances of spread are lower during Covid. If there is spread, it means that the protocol has been compromised,” said Dr Althaf A, epidemiologist and associate professor at the Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri. 

He has conducted extensive studies on the 2018 Nipah outbreak in the state. The government dealt with the first outbreak by imposing travel restrictions in six districts. It was later reduced to two districts. The health department also made a contact list of 3,000 people. But none of them turned positive for Nipah though there were positive cases and deaths from outside that list.

“People should be vigilant during an outbreak. But putting curbs blindly is ineffective. Closing down roads to restrict the movement of people is totally unscientific,” said Dr Althaf. He stressed on the need to adopt scientific ways to contain the infection.

ALSO READ | 'A sweet boy roaming around with his goats': Neighbour of 12-year-old who died of Nipah

Internal medicine specialist and public health activist Dr N M Arun said it is better to avoid imposing curbs, affecting the life of people.“Nipah has lower potential to spread from human to human. That’s the reason why only fewer people were infected during the previous outbreaks,” he said.

It is widely assumed that animals, fruit-eating bats or even domestic animals pass on the infection to the humans although the experts are yet to find a clear link. However, fear-mongering has resulted in people avoiding fruits in Kerala. There was even a ban of fruit exports from the state by countries in the Middle East. “We need to be careful about the use of fruits or while dealing with animals. But fruit can be eaten by cutting off the damaged part even if it is eaten by a bat. Similarly, the milk of goat can be consumed by boiling it,” said Dr Althaf. 

Dist reports 2,103 new Covid cases

T’Puram: The district on Sunday reported 2,103 fresh Covid cases. The test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 14.4 percent which is lower than the state average of 17.17. Seven deaths were reported in the district in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,876 patients recovered from the infection on the day. A total of 17,322 patients are still under treatment in the district. 

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nipah virus Nipah in Kerala
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp