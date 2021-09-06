STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Differences of opinion with Chandy and Chennithala addressed, says Congress chief in Kerala

"We will work united as the differences of opinion aired by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have been addressed. There will not be any further talks on this issue," said K Sudhakaran

Published: 06th September 2021 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

KPCC president K Sudhakaran at the meet the press in Kochi on Saturday.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran. (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Issues within the Congress over the appointment of DCC presidents have been resolved, said state Congress president K Sudhakaran on Monday after Indira Bhavan, the KPCC headquarters in the state capital, witnessed the second round of talks by the party leadership with senior leaders Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan had held the first round of talks with Chandy and Chennithala on Sunday. The two senior leaders had earlier informed that they will not come forward to end the stalemate. This led to Satheesan initiating talks with them. The state leadership was keen that Chandy and Chennithala be brought together so that the issues can be settled once and for all. The Congress high command also wanted the issues raised by the senior leaders to be addressed. On Monday, Sudhakaran said the views of senior leaders will be considered during the second stage of the  organisational revamp.

ALSO READ: Will drop sir, madam usage in Congress-ruled LSGs: Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran

Speaking to the media after the hour-long meeting, Sudhakaran said, "Issues pertaining to organisational revamp have been resolved. We will work united as the differences of opinion aired by Oommen Chandy and Ramesh Chennithala have been addressed. There will not be any further talks on this issue."

Satheesan also took part in the deliberations. After the meeting at Indira Bhavan, the leaders left for the UDF meeting at Cantonment House. Earlier, Sudhakaran and Satheesan had a meeting with the RSP leadership where their grievances on the poll failure were addressed. Sudhakaran informed them that stringent action will be taken aginst Congress leaders who had not worked actively in the election campaigning. RSP state secretary A A Azeez expressed satisfaction at the bilateral talks.

TAGS
K Sudhakaran Congress Ramesh Chennithala Oommen Chandy
Comments

