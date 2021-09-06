IsGoingOnline raises Rs 1.5 crore

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Going ahead with the plans to expand its platform and add key product capabilities, IsGoingOnline (IGO) under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has raised Rs 1.5 crore to scale up globally and enable small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to go online.

IGO raised the fund in a Pre-Series A round led by India’s first early-stage micro VC fund Artha Venture Fund, having the participation of Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund and Brookfield Asset Management’s former Managing Partner Devdatt Shah.

IGO offers automated product photography and online listing solutions which help SMEs and other stores to sell their products online. IGO helps businesses that are finding it tough to keep their offline models afloat owing to the pandemic and changing consumption patterns.