Kerala cops verify records of private guards after arrest of five Kashmiris with fake arms licences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following the arrest of five Jammu and Kashmir residents working as armed security guards for a private security agency involved in cash logistics at Thiruvananthapuram using fake arms licences, the Kochi City Police on Monday conducted a check at the office of the agency based on inputs that several others working there in the same capacity had also faked their licences.

A senior police officer said a team went to verify records at the office of the private agency called Cisco and seized documents for further clarification. "A few weapons and documents showing arms licences have been recovered. They will be cross-checked with the authorities concerned to confirm their authenticity," the official said. In fact, police are conducting a verification of records of people working as armed private security guards across the state in the wake of the arrest of the Rajouri natives in Thiruvananthapuram.

It was on September 1 that five men from Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir were arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for possession of guns without valid licences. Police seized five double-barrelled guns and 25 rounds of ammunition from the arrested men. Police found their arms licences to be fake when they verified with the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) in Rajouri district.