Kerala woman ends life by jumping into well with son after throwing acid on husband

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 38-year-old woman and her five-year-old son died when she allegedly jumped into a well along with the child at her residence in Panthuvila near Koduvazhanoor on Sunday night.

Nagaroor police said Bindu took her son Rejin and jumped into the well after throwing acid on her husband Rajilal. The couple had a frayed relationship and used to argue regularly, police said.

Earlier, Bindu had filed a complaint against Rajilal for assaulting her elder son from her first marriage. Both Bindu and Rajilal tied the nuptial knot after ending their previous marriages.

Police said Rajilal had suffered 50 percent burn injuries in the acid attack. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Medical College.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)