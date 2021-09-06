STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Reading of pastoral letter: Ruckus at church in Kerala's Aluva

The pastoral letter stated the directive of the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church, advising priests and parishioners on implementing a 50-50 formula in conducting the Mass.

Published: 06th September 2021 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2021 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Protesters burn the pastoral letter outside Holy Family Church in Aluva

Protesters burn the pastoral letter outside Holy Family Church in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pastoral letter issued by Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Church, regarding the implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass was read out in most of the parishes on Sunday, even as those who oppose the change in the Mass refrained from reading the letter. 

Creating ruckus, a group of parishioners interrupted the vicar of the Holy Family Church at Prasannapuram in Aluva while reading the pastoral letter during the Sunday Mass. The parishioners entered the altar and snatched the mike away from Fr Celestine Inchackal, the vicar. The Holy Family Church, under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, was following the celebration facing the faithful. 

“It was my duty to inform the parishioners regarding the official information of the church. The formal directive from the archdiocese was to read the letter in the church. Usually, such information is passed through the chancellor with the permission of the metropolitan vicar. Some among the protesters were parishioners and some were from outside. The emotional approach towards the change is understandable. Only with time would they understand matters and tension would ease,” Fr Inchackal said. Based on a complaint lodged by Fr Inchackal, the Nedumbassery police have registered a case for unlawful assembly and ruckus in front of the altar.

The pastoral letter stated the directive of the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church, advising priests and parishioners on implementing a 50-50 formula in conducting the Mass.  As per the newly-approved format, the celebrant would face the altar during the Anaphora (the Liturgy of the Eucharist). 

In certain dioceses — including Ernakulam-Angamaly, Thrissur and Irinjalakuda — the Holy Mass is conducted by facing the faithful throughout. Therefore, some of the parishes under these dioceses did not read the pastoral letter. 

Earlier, the priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese -- who opposed the implementation of the uniform way of conducting the Mass -- had decided not to read the pastoral letter issued by the Cardinal. 
“For over half a century, we have been conducting the Holy Mass by facing the faithful.

A decision has been taken to approach the Pope to re-examine the new decision of the Synod that will create a division in the Church,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, a senior priest belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese. 

According to the pastoral letter, the priests and bishops have been advised to put the new directive into practice from November 28 this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro Malabar Church Cardinal George Alencherry
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
Recovered Covid patients should not skip second jab: Study
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
80% Covid immunity lost in 6 months in some after Pfizer shot: US study 
Image of a Nipah isolation ward used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express)
Nipah victim's mother, 5 others develop symptoms of virus in Kerala
A teacher inspects the book of a student at Musheerabad High School, in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)
Not enough homework before reopening schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghanistan: Arms dealers flourish with new stocks of US-left weapons in Taliban heartland
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp