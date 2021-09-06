Reading of pastoral letter: Ruckus at church in Kerala's Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The pastoral letter issued by Cardinal George Alencherry, head of the Syro Malabar Church, regarding the implementation of the uniform mode of celebrating the Holy Mass was read out in most of the parishes on Sunday, even as those who oppose the change in the Mass refrained from reading the letter.

Creating ruckus, a group of parishioners interrupted the vicar of the Holy Family Church at Prasannapuram in Aluva while reading the pastoral letter during the Sunday Mass. The parishioners entered the altar and snatched the mike away from Fr Celestine Inchackal, the vicar. The Holy Family Church, under the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, was following the celebration facing the faithful.

“It was my duty to inform the parishioners regarding the official information of the church. The formal directive from the archdiocese was to read the letter in the church. Usually, such information is passed through the chancellor with the permission of the metropolitan vicar. Some among the protesters were parishioners and some were from outside. The emotional approach towards the change is understandable. Only with time would they understand matters and tension would ease,” Fr Inchackal said. Based on a complaint lodged by Fr Inchackal, the Nedumbassery police have registered a case for unlawful assembly and ruckus in front of the altar.

The pastoral letter stated the directive of the Synod of the Syro Malabar Church, advising priests and parishioners on implementing a 50-50 formula in conducting the Mass. As per the newly-approved format, the celebrant would face the altar during the Anaphora (the Liturgy of the Eucharist).

In certain dioceses — including Ernakulam-Angamaly, Thrissur and Irinjalakuda — the Holy Mass is conducted by facing the faithful throughout. Therefore, some of the parishes under these dioceses did not read the pastoral letter.

Earlier, the priests of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese -- who opposed the implementation of the uniform way of conducting the Mass -- had decided not to read the pastoral letter issued by the Cardinal.

“For over half a century, we have been conducting the Holy Mass by facing the faithful.

A decision has been taken to approach the Pope to re-examine the new decision of the Synod that will create a division in the Church,” said Fr Jose Vailikodath, a senior priest belonging to the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese.

According to the pastoral letter, the priests and bishops have been advised to put the new directive into practice from November 28 this year.