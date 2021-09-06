Workers block trailer carrying ISRO equipment; Rs 10 lakh nokkukooli demanded, alleges VSSC

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The movement of an 80-wheel hydraulic-axle trailer carrying components for the construction of the trisonic wind tunnel to ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) was obstructed by residents near South Thumba on Sunday, who demanded that VSSC’s contract workers be allowed to unload the consignment. The residents demanded that the workers, most of whom are from the locality, be provided compensation if they are not allowed to unload the equipment.

VSSC sources alleged that the agitators demanded the private consultant who arranged the transportation, Rs 2000 per tonne – around Rs 10 lakh in total – if the workers are not allowed to unload the components. “The services of contract workers is not required to unload the machinery. Even cranes are not required. The work is done using hydraulic machines that require just three persons to operate. The demand of the contract workers is unjust. The matter has been conveyed to the Chief Minister’s Office,” said a source. The agitators denied the allegation.

Veli parish priest Fr Yesudasan Mathews said the workers did not ask nokkukooli. Instead, they protested against the step-motherly treatment by VSSC officials to local contract workers. The government soon directed District Labour Officer B S Rajeev to hold talks with the agitators. After discussions and in the presence of a large contingent of police force, the vehicle entered the VSSC premises by evening.

Rajeev told The New Indian Express that the contract labourers were the ones who insisted on unloading the consignment on their own. “The regular workers, who possess labour cards, were not party to this row. Only the contract workers were involved. After proper intervention, the vehicle carrying the load was taken inside the VSSC campus,” he said.

When VSSC started functioning in the area, the people who were evicted for the project were appointed as permanent staff, while the other affected parties were posted as contract workers. Sources in the locality said there has been a practice of providing cash to contract labourers as goodwill whenever heavy consignments brought to the VSSC are offloaded by cranes or other machines.

“The consultant who transported the machinery did not toe the line. This was the reason for the protest,” said a source. The Thumba police said they have not received any complaint of nokkukooli being sought.

“VSSC officials wanted to take the consignment via TERLS gate, but the agitators wanted the vehicle to proceed through South Thumba. They wanted this as it would allow the cranes to operate and the labourers could get work. However, VSSC officials were not willing to do it. We intervened and cleared the hurdles. The vehicle entered the VSSC compound as per the route fixed,” said the officer.