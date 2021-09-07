Big relief for Kerala health authorities as samples of ten Nipah suspects test negative

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Providing a huge relief, the sample results of ten Nipah suspects have tested negative. The result came from National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune and the newly set up testing lab at Kozhikode MCH in the wee hours, said state health minister Veena George. This includes the result of the deceased boy's parents as well.

"It's a huge relief. We are waiting for the result of more which was sent in the second phase," said Veena.

Though all the suspected have mild fever and headache, all the suspects are stable. Among the high-risk contacts, 31 are from Kozhikode district, three from Kannur, four from Wayanad, and one each from Ernakulam, Malappuram, and Palakkad. All of them are isolated at the Nipah block of Kozhikode medical college hospital (KMCH).

It was on September 5, Chathamangalam, Pazhoor native 12-year old boy died at a private hospital here due to Nipah.