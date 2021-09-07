STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

State swung into action against Nipah right from the start: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The chief minister said that ICMR has assured to get monoclonal antibody from Australia for the state.

Published: 07th September 2021 10:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 10:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The moment the first case of Nipah was identified in the state, amidst the fight against COVID-19, the government swung into action and took all necessary steps, including forming committees, setting up a testing lab at Kozhikode Medical College and carrying out an intensive tracing of contacts, to fight against the deadly virus, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media in the evening, he said the government immediately formed 16 committees to oversee the monitoring, sample testing, result management, contact tracing, operation of a travel system for the sick, infrastructure management and data analysis, for effectively preventing spread of Nipah.

He said that presently there were 257 people on the contact list and of these, 141 were health workers and none of them have any serious symptoms.

He also said that all the samples tested till then were negative for Nipah and more were being tested at the lab in Kozhikode Medical College as well as at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and their outcome was awaited.

He said the lab at Kozhikode was set up overnight with the joint and active efforts of NIV Pune, NIV Alappuzha and the medical college where a pay ward block was converted for Nipah treatment and isolation.

The other steps taken by the state were preparing a contact list and route map, making available ambulance facilities for those who were in contact with the 12-year-old boy who died of Nipah, recruiting additional staff and trained personnel and establishing a control room for coordinating everything related to Nipah, he said.

Besides that all districts have been directed to be vigilant and to prepare a Nipah management plan if required, he said and added that an updated treatment and discharge guidelines have been released.

The chief minister said that ICMR has assured to get monoclonal antibody from Australia for the state.

Awareness campaigns have also been intensified in the Nipah affected areas and teams have been trained to conduct home visits and collect information, including symptoms, he said and added that an E-health software has been introduced share all the information about Nipah among all departments concerned and authorities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nipah Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp