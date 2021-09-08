Drunk man beats up elderly parents to death in Kerala's Thrissur

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A drunk man killed his elderly parents by hitting them on the head with an iron rod in Avinissery, a village in Thrissur district on Tuesday evening. Pradeep, 45, had an altercation with them and in a fit of rage killed them.

Karuthedath Ramakrishnan, 75, died on Tuesday itself while his wife Thankamani, 70, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

Pradeep was arrested after the residents in the area overpowered him and handed him to the police later in the night.

According to the police, Pradeep was an alcoholic who used to fight with his family every day.

Fed up with this, Pradeep's wife along with their children left him after he started assaulting them.

On the day of the incident, Pradeep quarreled with his parents which ended up in the killing. Following the loud screams, neighbours rushed to their place and rushed the elderly couple to a hospital nearby, but couldn't save their lives.