STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Drunk man beats up elderly parents to death in Kerala's Thrissur

Pradeep, 45, had an altercation with his parents and in a fit of rage killed them. 

Published: 08th September 2021 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Thrissur murder case

Thankamani (left) and Karuthedath Ramakrishnan (Photos | Express)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: A drunk man killed his elderly parents by hitting them on the head with an iron rod in Avinissery, a village in Thrissur district on Tuesday evening. Pradeep, 45, had an altercation with them and in a fit of rage killed them. 

Karuthedath Ramakrishnan, 75, died on Tuesday itself while his wife Thankamani, 70, succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday morning.

Pradeep was arrested after the residents in the area overpowered him and handed him to the police later in the night.

According to the police, Pradeep was an alcoholic who used to fight with his family every day.

Fed up with this, Pradeep's wife along with their children left him after he started assaulting them.

On the day of the incident, Pradeep quarreled with his parents which ended up in the killing. Following the loud screams, neighbours rushed to their place and rushed the elderly couple to a hospital nearby, but couldn't save their lives. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Thrissur murder case Kerala crime Thrissur crime
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp