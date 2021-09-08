Kerala: 20 more Nipah suspects test negative, 10 others shifted to hospital

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Samples of 20 more Nipah suspected persons returned negative on Wednesday.

Now, the total number of persons who have tested negative for the virus had risen to 30.

Among the new 20 results, 15 were tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune and the rest at the newly set up point of care lab at Kozhikode medical college hospital (KMCH).

Meanwhile, 10 more persons had been shifted to the KMCH on Tuesday night taking the total persons hospitalized to 68.

#NipahUpdate



20 more samples test NEGATIVE. 21 more to come. 42 days with zero cases required to declare #Nipah threat is over since the reporting of the last case, says @VeenaGeorge03 @NewIndianXpress @xpresskerala — Amiya Meethal (@amiya_TNIE) September 8, 2021

"Those having mild symptoms like fever and headache are quite stable. Results of more than 20 samples are awaiting," said health minister Veena George. She added that as per Nipah protocol, 42 days of zero cases are needed to declare the virus threat is over since the reporting of the last case.

The health department is waiting for the central team from Bhopal to arrive to figure out the source of infection.

"The preliminary report suggests the deceased might have infected from the bat bit rambutan fruit," said the minister.

The forest department should be roped in to collect the samples from wild boar in the infected area, said forest minister A K Saseendran.

On September 5, a 12-year-old boy, native of Pazhoor in Chathamangalam, died at a private hospital here due to Nipah.

