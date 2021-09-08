STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Nipah resurgence worrying, but Covid protocol may blunt impact: Expert

Back in 2018, when Nipah was reported for the first time in Kerala, the state had been unprepared and the virus claimed several lives.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

ILLUS| EXPRESS

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Back in 2018, when Nipah was reported for the first time in Kerala, the state had been unprepared and the virus claimed several lives. Things were better in 2019, as the spread was contained to just one person who survived.

Now, the reappearance of the virus amid the Covid surge may lead to an alarming situation, feel experts.

However, strict adherence to Covid protocol, including masking, social distancing and use of PPEs, besides the availability of isolation facilities, will help the state tackle the Nipah contagion to a great extent, they say.  

Generally, due to its high fatality rate — around 80-85% — Nipah strikes fear in people’s minds. However, experts and health officials have urged them to remain calm. 

“It was mostly health workers who succumbed to Nipah in 2018. They were inexperienced too. This time, due to the Covid protocol in place, the spread of Nipah virus will be limited. Hence, there is no need to panic as of now. The prevention techniques of Covid are applicable to Nipah as well,” said Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, immunologist and public health expert. 

In the case of Nipah, early diagnosis is key.

“Despite following Covid protocol, 11 persons from the primary contact list of the child, including healthcare workers, developed symptoms which is a matter of concern. However, it was not unexpected. 10 of the suspects have tested negative, which is a relief. Sanitisation was carried out in many places as part of Covid prevention.

Still, there remains a need for surveillance and research in the state as Nipah is being reported every year,” said an epidemiologist.  

Though mock drills were planned every year since December 2019, they were not held due to Covid. 

“The mock drills were planned at medical colleges every year but Covid derailed the plan. Handling Nipah along with Covid will not be easy for the healthcare system. It is also very important to cater to the needs of the non-Covid patients amid all the havoc,” said Kochi-based Dr Savitha Menon, assistant professor of general medicine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
covid protocol nipah virus Kerala
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp