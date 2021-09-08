Nipah resurgence worrying, but Covid protocol may blunt impact: Expert

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Back in 2018, when Nipah was reported for the first time in Kerala, the state had been unprepared and the virus claimed several lives. Things were better in 2019, as the spread was contained to just one person who survived.

Now, the reappearance of the virus amid the Covid surge may lead to an alarming situation, feel experts.

However, strict adherence to Covid protocol, including masking, social distancing and use of PPEs, besides the availability of isolation facilities, will help the state tackle the Nipah contagion to a great extent, they say.

Generally, due to its high fatality rate — around 80-85% — Nipah strikes fear in people’s minds. However, experts and health officials have urged them to remain calm.

“It was mostly health workers who succumbed to Nipah in 2018. They were inexperienced too. This time, due to the Covid protocol in place, the spread of Nipah virus will be limited. Hence, there is no need to panic as of now. The prevention techniques of Covid are applicable to Nipah as well,” said Dr Padmanabha Shenoy, immunologist and public health expert.

In the case of Nipah, early diagnosis is key.

“Despite following Covid protocol, 11 persons from the primary contact list of the child, including healthcare workers, developed symptoms which is a matter of concern. However, it was not unexpected. 10 of the suspects have tested negative, which is a relief. Sanitisation was carried out in many places as part of Covid prevention.

Still, there remains a need for surveillance and research in the state as Nipah is being reported every year,” said an epidemiologist.

Though mock drills were planned every year since December 2019, they were not held due to Covid.

“The mock drills were planned at medical colleges every year but Covid derailed the plan. Handling Nipah along with Covid will not be easy for the healthcare system. It is also very important to cater to the needs of the non-Covid patients amid all the havoc,” said Kochi-based Dr Savitha Menon, assistant professor of general medicine.