STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Samples of 10 Nipah suspects negative, Veena George asks to stay alert

Deceased boy’s parents not infected; 6 more develop symptoms; 257 people on contact list 

Published: 08th September 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Animal husbandry officials collect samples from a goat at Pazhoor in Chathamangalam panchayat in Kozhikode on Tuesday | T P Sooraj

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state, on tenterhooks ever since the death of a 12-year-old boy due to Nipah virus infection, heaved a sigh of relief when samples of 10 of his close contacts who were suspected to have been infected, tested negative on Tuesday.  Those cleared of infection include parents and eight others who interacted closely with the boy. 

“The negative results are a big relief,” said Health Minister Veena George who, however, cautioned that the state has to remain vigilant against spread. Six more persons developed symptoms on Tuesday, taking the total number of symptomatic people to 17. Of the 10 samples that turned negative, eight were tested by the National Institute of Virology Pune, and the rest by the ‘point of care’ lab set up at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

“We are now testing 35 samples at the Kozhikode MCH,” she said. Only initial screening is done at its lab. If the samples turn positive, they will be sent to Pune,” Veena said. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said all arrangements are in place to prevent the spread of Nipah. According to him, a state control cell has been activated to strengthen the preventive measures in other districts. 

There are 257 people on the contact list, which include 35 from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam, Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram districts.  Since the boy was taken to four hospitals, a more comprehensive institutional route map has been released drawing up his travel path through the testing centres in each hospital.

The health minister said 122 persons on the contact list are in high-risk category. “Of them, 44 are healthcare workers. Fifty-one are currently admitted to the Nipah block of medical college,” said Veena. 

Central team out to trace infection source

“The preliminary assumption is that the boy might have been infected through the rambutan he ate. But that can only be confirmed by the findings of the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), which is expected to arrive in two days,” the minister added.

Meanwhile, the team from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) continued its efforts to trace the source of infection at Pazhoor and nearby areas. Another team of the animal husbandry department collected samples of 23 goats from 11 households within a 1-km radius of the house of the deceased boy. “No goat was found infected. These samples, along with samples of fruit bats, will be sent to Bhopal,” said Dr K Baby, deputy director, animal husbandry department.

Experts from State Institute for Animal Diseases (SIAD), Thiruvananthapuram, have also reached the district. The entire Chathamangalam grama panchayat and areas in a three-kilometre radius of Pazhoor have been shut down completely after the disease was confirmed. Local residents are allowed to go out only to visit hospitals, attend examinations or for going abroad.

STEPS TO PREVENT SPREAD

A state Nipah control cell has been activated to strengthen preventive measures in other districts, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

257 people in contact list including four from Wayanad, eight from Malappuram, three from Ernakulam and one each from Kollam and Palakkad

Medical officers in all hospitals in Kozhikode have been given training, with focus on disease prevention

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nipah Kerala Veena George
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp