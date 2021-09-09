STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennithala's petition seeking intervention in Kerala Assembly bedlam case rejected

Kerala Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala

Ramesh Chennithala (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate court has turned down the petition filed by former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala seeking permission to intervene in the discharge petition filed by Education Minister V Sivankutty and others in the Assembly bedlam case.

The discharge petitions were filed by Sivankutty and former ministers K T Jaleel, E P Jayarajan and two others in the Assembly bedlam case registered in 2015. The accused were charged of vandalising the properties of the Assembly during their bid to prevent then Finance Minister K M Mani from presenting the budget on corruption allegations.

Apart from Chennithala, Abhibhashak Parishad had also moved the intervention petition, which was also turned down. Chennithala had argued for appointing a special prosecutor for the case, which was also rejected by the court. The prosecution argued that Chennithala's petition will not legally stand. The hearing on the discharge petitions will start on September 23.

Reacting to the development, Chennithala said he will continue with his demand for a special prosecutor in the case.

