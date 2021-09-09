NIRF 2021: Four Kerala universities among top 100 institutions in India

By Express News Service



THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four universities from the state found a place among the country's top 100 higher educational institutions in the 'overall' category as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2021 released by the Union Education Ministry on Thursday. Last year, five institutions from the state had managed to enter the top 100 list.

In the overall rankings, the University of Kerala clinched the top slot with a rank of 43. The university slipped a place down from the 42nd rank last year. The other institutions in top 100 were: MG University - 52 (49 in 2020), Cusat - 65 (89 in 2020) and Calicut University - 95 (76 in 2020), IISER, Thiruvananthapuram, which earned the 80th rank last year did not figue in the overall ranking this time.

Two premier institutions in Kozhikode made the state proud by bagging top rankings. The National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) was ranked second nationally among architecture institutes in the country. The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) improved its national ranking from six to four this year among management institutes.

In the University category, the University of Kerala again emerged on top in the state with a national ranking of 27. The other universities that figured in the ranking were: MG University 31 (30 in 2020), Cusat - 44 (62 in 2020), and Calicut University 60 (54 in 2020)

The state bagged as many as 19 national ranks in the college category. The top colleges in the state as per the NIRF rankings were: University College, Thiruvananthapuram - 25, Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Ernakulam -31, Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - 44, St Teresas, Enakulam - 45, Govt College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - 46, Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam - 63, St Thomas College, Thrissur - 64, St Joseph's College, Kozhikode - 69, Farook College, Kozhikode - 73 and SB College, Changanassery - 79

Also figuring in the top 100 rankings among colleges were: Mar Thoma College, Thiruvalla - 80, Govt College, Kasaragod - 82, Mar Athanasius College, Kothamangalam - 86, Bishop Moore College, Alappuzha - 89, Bishop Kurialacherry College for Women, Kottayam - 89 , Maharajas College, Ernakulam- 92, CMS College, Kottayam - 93, Govt Brennen College, Kannur - 97 and Govt Victoria College, Palakkad - 99

In the engineering category. NIT-C was ranked 25th nationally. Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (40) College of Engineering, Trivandrum (95), and Government Engineering College, Thrissur (156) also found a place among the top 200 engineering institutions.

Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology was the only institution from the state to figure in the medical category with a rank of 11. In the Law category, NUALS, Kochi was the sole institution from the state with a national rank of 26.

However, Kerala had no representation in the top 100 ranks among dental, pharmacy or research institutions.