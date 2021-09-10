STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16-year-old boy drowns in stone quarry in Idukki's Thodupuzha

Fire force officials said as Adityan drowned when he swam deep in the pond.

Fire force's scuba team undertaking search operations at the quarry pond. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 16-year-old boy drowned in an abandoned stone quarry pond while taking bath along with his friend near Pattayamkavala in Idukki district's Thodupuzha on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Adityan Reji, 16, a native of Karimannoor.

Adityan along with his friend had gone to take bath in the stone quarry pond at Kothakuthi on Friday morning. Fire force officials said as Adityan drowned when he swam deep in the pond. Although his friend tried to rescue him, he went deep into the water, making it impossible for the friend to rescue him. Following this, the friend informed a local resident and sought help.

Even as rescue operations were held under the leadership of the local residents, they couldn’t find out Adityan’s body. However, the body was later recovered by the Thodupuzha fire unit and the scuba team by 2 pm on Friday.

Although he was rushed to a private hospital in Muthalakkodam, the teenager breathed his last at the hospital. After post mortem proceedings, his body will be handed over to his relatives.

Fire force's scuba team undertaking search operations at the quarry pond.

Comments

