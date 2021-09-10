62-year-old mentally-ill woman hacks octogenarian mother to death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An octogenarian woman was hacked to death by her mentally-disturbed daughter at Arikkadamukku near Balaramapuram in rural parts of Thiruvananthapuram district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as 85-year-old Annamma who was hacked by her 62-year-old daughter Leena.

Leela has been under treatment for mental illness for a long time. However, for the past few days, her condition had worsened. She had been exhibiting a streak of violence, their neighbours said.

Annamma was hacked on her head and neck. The incident came to the notice of the neighbours when they spotted Leela trying to burn Annamma's body in front of her house. The body was found half-charred and has been shifted to the Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

The police sources said Leela was married and had children, but had been staying separately with her mother. Naruvamoodu police have taken her into custody for interrogation.