Case against woman for honey-trapping a sub-inspector in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have registered a case against a woman for allegedly honey-trapping a police officer.

Acting on the basis of a complaint filed by a sub-inspector of Kollam rural police, Pangode Police registered a case against the woman, who hailed from Anchal in Kollam district.

The police officer had earlier complained that the woman extorted lakhs of rupees from him after establishing a friendship over the phone. He also alleged that she started blackmailing him further adding to his mental agony.

The police sources said the woman is suspected to have extorted several other cops, including senior IPS officers.