Kerala dowry death: Vismaya ended her life due to harassment, concludes charge sheet

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Vismaya V Nair, the 24-year-old who was found dead at her husband's residence in Kollam, had died by suicide due to dowry harassment, says the police charge sheet filed in the court.

The police submitted the charge sheet in the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Sasthamcotta on Friday. Her husband Kiran Kumar, a former Assistant Motor Vehicles Inspector, has been charged with dowry harassment and domestic violence. The investigation team has submitted statements of 102 witnesses, 56 material evidence and digital evidence.

Vismaya's husband Kiran Kumar was dismissed from service following her death. He has been under judicial custody for the past 80 days. His bail petition was rejected three times. Since the investigation team submitted the charge sheet within 90 days, Kiran Kumar's chances of getting bail are bleak. Kollam Rural SP KB Ravi told media persons that the police confirmed it as a suicide after scientific examinations.

Vismaya, a BAMS student, was found dead at her husband's home at Sooranad in Kollam on June 21. The case had shaken public conscience with prominent personalities condemning the dowry menace. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had visited Vismaya's house. He later observed a day-long fast against dowry.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)