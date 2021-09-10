STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Muslim Students Federation state president arrested for 'insulting' women

Haritha, the collective has alleged that Navas insulted the girls by using sexually-coloured language at a meeting in July earlier this year.

Published: 10th September 2021 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

PK Navas

State president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) PK Navas (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) PK Navas was arrested on Friday reportedly for using derogatory language against women.

The arrest came after some leaders of Haritha, a collective of girls under the organisation, alleged that he used sexually-coloured language against them. 

The police summoned Navas on Friday morning and by afternoon recorded his arrest. He was released on bail later. 

Ten leaders of Haritha approached the Kerala Women's Commission after the parent party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) did not take any action. 

The Commission handed over the complaint to the police for follow-up action. The police had recorded the statement of the girls before proceeding against Navas.

ALSO READ: Born in 2012, MSF’s girl wing played crucial role in Kerala’s campus politics

The collective has alleged that Navas insulted the girls by using sexually-coloured language at a meeting in July earlier this year.

The IUML had asked the girls to withdraw the complaint given to the Commission, but Haritha leaders refused to do it and insisted that action should be taken against Navas.

A high-power committee of the IUML decided to dissolve the Haritha state committee on September 8 alleging gross indiscipline.

Meanwhile, a section of the MSF leaders has sought the intervention of the national leadership of the IUML requesting them to reconsider the decision to dissolve Haritha.

Eight state-level leaders wrote a letter to the national general secretary that state acting secretary P M A Salam mishandled the issue, bringing shame to the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Muslim Students Federation MSF state president PK Navas IUML Haritha Kerala women commission
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The two journalists who work with a newspaper called Etilaatroz were reportedly abducted and then beaten up in police custody allegedly by the Taliban. . (Photo | AP)
Two Afghan journalists beaten by Taliban for covering women's protests
Polar bears are inbreeding as climate change melts away Arctic ice
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp