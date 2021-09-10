Muslim Students Federation state president arrested for 'insulting' women

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The state president of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) PK Navas was arrested on Friday reportedly for using derogatory language against women.

The arrest came after some leaders of Haritha, a collective of girls under the organisation, alleged that he used sexually-coloured language against them.

The police summoned Navas on Friday morning and by afternoon recorded his arrest. He was released on bail later.

Ten leaders of Haritha approached the Kerala Women's Commission after the parent party Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) did not take any action.

The Commission handed over the complaint to the police for follow-up action. The police had recorded the statement of the girls before proceeding against Navas.

The collective has alleged that Navas insulted the girls by using sexually-coloured language at a meeting in July earlier this year.

The IUML had asked the girls to withdraw the complaint given to the Commission, but Haritha leaders refused to do it and insisted that action should be taken against Navas.

A high-power committee of the IUML decided to dissolve the Haritha state committee on September 8 alleging gross indiscipline.

Meanwhile, a section of the MSF leaders has sought the intervention of the national leadership of the IUML requesting them to reconsider the decision to dissolve Haritha.

Eight state-level leaders wrote a letter to the national general secretary that state acting secretary P M A Salam mishandled the issue, bringing shame to the party.