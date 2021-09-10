STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sudhakaran bans group meets, leaders’ banners

The party will survive the test of time only if members work unitedly, he said.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:23 AM

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Aiming to strengthen the Congress on the lines of a semi-cadre party, state president K Sudhakaran presented the guidelines for party workers at the two-day workshop organised for new district presidents at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies, Neyyar Dam, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. 

Announcing the formation of disciplinary committees at the state and district levels within a week, Sudhakaran said that “strict action would be taken against those who convene group meetings and violate party discipline, irrespective of their party positions”. The guidelines suggest a revamp in the functioning of the state Congress, from top to bottom. The party has also decided to ban the use of personalised banners of leaders. 

Terming indiscipline as one of the main issues the party faces, he said: “Party members will have the freedom to criticise the party but it should be within the party forums, not on social media or other media platforms.” 

The party will survive the test of time only if members work unitedly, he said. “The one man, one post concept would be implemented at all levels. Henceforth, workers will not be allowed to assemble in large numbers on platforms for public meetings, press conferences or Congress marches. The responsibility of party office-bearers from the unit-level to the state-level would be assigned properly. If the office-bearers fail to deliver, they will be removed after evaluation,” Sudhakaran said. 

‘Women will be given due representation’

Replying to the allegation of a drop in the number of women in the party, he said only the district committee revamp had taken place and women will be given due representation when a broad revamp happens. “In every constituency committee, a president post will be earmarked for women,” Congress state president K Sudhakaran said. The Congress state president also reminded the party workers that leaders should emerge from among the people or from protest venues, not from banners.

Strict guidelines will be formulated regarding the number of terms members can be allowed to head three-tier local bodies or cooperative banks. A cooperative cell will be formed in every district and the functioning of the Congress-ruled cooperative bodies will come under their guidance, he said.

