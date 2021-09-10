STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two arrested for gang-raping woman in Kozhikode

The woman, who is a native of Kollam was in touch with the main accused Ajnas through social media for the last two years.

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Two persons were arrested by the Chevayur police here on Friday in connection with a case in which a 32-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped after sedating her with drugs. 

The arrested have been identified as Ajnas Asees (36) and NP Fahad (36), both residents of Atholi in Kozhikode. The woman, who is a native of Kollam was in touch with the main accused Ajnas through social media for the last two years. The Chevayur police said that the woman was called by Ajnas to Kozhikode on the pretext of love. 

"The lady came to Kozhikode by train on Wednesday. The sexual assault took place at a private hotel in Chevarambalam," said Chevayur police officer. The girl was reportedly gang-raped by the four in the hotel after being given drugs. 

Ajnas and Fahad were nabbed on Thursday night and the victim recognized the accused on Friday. Chevayur police registered cases under section 376D of IPC and IT Act. The Police said two more people are yet to be arrested and had intensified the search for them.

