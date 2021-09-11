Amrita School of Medicine is India’s 6th best medical college

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amrita School of Medicine, Kochi, under Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, has been ranked the sixth-best medical college in the country by the Union Ministry of Education in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) - India Rankings 2021’. Last year, the institution was ranked the seventh-best medical college. Amrita is the only medical college in the state which secured a position in the top 10.

Amrita has bagged good rankings in Pharmacy and Dental College category as well. While Amrita School of Pharmacy based in Kochi was ranked 12th in the pharmacy college category, Amrita School of Dentistry, also in Kochi, bagged 13th rank in the dental college category.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, headquartered in Coimbatore, was ranked 12th in the overall rankings of the higher education institutions category. In addition, the university also secured fifth position in the rankings of universities and 16th position in the rankings of engineering colleges category.

For the past five years, Amrita has topped the list of top 10 universities in the country. Dr P Venkat Rangan, Vice-Chancellor of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, expressed his gratitude since the academy, faculty and other facilities of the university were recognised. He even said that this achievement was the result of the joint efforts of all, including the teachers and students. The NIRF ranking was announced by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.