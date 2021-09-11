STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Car rushing patient to hospital runs over 3 morning walkers in Kochi

The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Swapna, a homeopathic doctor by profession, was being rushed to a private hospital by her husband.

Published: 11th September 2021 03:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

accident

It was learnt that the patient's husband, who was driving the car, didn't stop the car at the accident spot.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three women were killed and two suffered injuries when a car rushing a patient to a hospital mowed down four women who were on a morning walk near Pazhangad at Kizhakkambalam on Saturday.
 
The deceased were identified as Subaida Kunjumuhammad, 49, Neseema Yousuf, 48, of Kizhakkambalam, and Swapna, 50, of Pookkattupady. While Sajida Samad and Beevi Kunjumuhammad were the morning walkers, Swapna was the patient travelling in the car.
  
The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Swapna, a homeopathic doctor by profession, was being rushed to a private hospital by her husband. The car lost control and ran into the four-member group. Subaida, who suffered severe head injuries, died on the spot, Naseema succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital. 

Meanwhile, Swapna, who had the symptoms of a cardiac arrest, died nearly an hour after reaching the hospital. The hospital authorities said Swapna died due to cardiac arrest.  
 
"The husband of Swapna was heading towards a private hospital near Kizhakkambalam. When the vehicle reached near Pazhangad, he lost control and rammed the group," said a police officer 
 
However, it was learnt that the husband didn't stop the car at the accident spot. "After reaching the hospital, he asked the hospital authorities to send an ambulance to the accident spot. We are confirming the details to ascertain whether Swapna died due to the accident or cardiac arrest., "said the officer.
 
Police have registered a case under section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kochi Kochi road accident morning walkers Kizhakkambalam
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp