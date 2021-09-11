Car rushing patient to hospital runs over 3 morning walkers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three women were killed and two suffered injuries when a car rushing a patient to a hospital mowed down four women who were on a morning walk near Pazhangad at Kizhakkambalam on Saturday.



The deceased were identified as Subaida Kunjumuhammad, 49, Neseema Yousuf, 48, of Kizhakkambalam, and Swapna, 50, of Pookkattupady. While Sajida Samad and Beevi Kunjumuhammad were the morning walkers, Swapna was the patient travelling in the car.



The accident occurred around 6.30 am when the car in which Swapna, a homeopathic doctor by profession, was being rushed to a private hospital by her husband. The car lost control and ran into the four-member group. Subaida, who suffered severe head injuries, died on the spot, Naseema succumbed to the injuries at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, Swapna, who had the symptoms of a cardiac arrest, died nearly an hour after reaching the hospital. The hospital authorities said Swapna died due to cardiac arrest.



"The husband of Swapna was heading towards a private hospital near Kizhakkambalam. When the vehicle reached near Pazhangad, he lost control and rammed the group," said a police officer



However, it was learnt that the husband didn't stop the car at the accident spot. "After reaching the hospital, he asked the hospital authorities to send an ambulance to the accident spot. We are confirming the details to ascertain whether Swapna died due to the accident or cardiac arrest., "said the officer.



Police have registered a case under section IPC 304A (causing death by negligence).