Marriages can be registered online: Kerala HC

According to the petitioners, the physical presence of the bride and groom was not required  while solemnization of the wedding as per the Act.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If public administration is not modernised in its structure and function, the law would remain incongruous to defeat the objectives it required to secure, observed the Kerala High Court while granting permission to register marriages under the Special Marriage Act online in the state.

The court posted the cases for further hearing to get the views of the Centre and state governments to find a technological solution within the legal framework to support online solemnisation or registration of marriage.

The court issued the order while considering petitions seeking a directive to solemnise marriages under the Act through video conferencing as they could not present themselves physically before the marriage officer.

