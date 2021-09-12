STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Narcotic jihad row: Thousands rally behind Bishop Kallarangatt in Pala

Kerala Congress (M) leader Nirmala Jimmy, BJP former district president Noble Mathew, N Hari and various others participated in the meeting.

Published: 12th September 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The mass rally taken out by various Christian organisations in Pala on Saturday to declare solidarity with the Pala bishop in narcotic jihad issue | Express

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the controversial ‘love jihad, narcotic jihad’ remarks of Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pala, created ripples in the social fabric of the state, Pala town has been witnessing unprecedented rallies for the past two days protesting and supporting the bishop’s words.

While protests organised by joint forum of various Muslim organisations literally brought Pala town to a standstill the other day, various Christian organisations on Saturday took out a rally and meeting in Pala to declare their solidarity with the bishop on the issue. Hundreds of faithful, members of various Christian organisations and BJP activists participated in the rally that commenced from the Kurisu Pally junction to the bishop house. P C George inaugurated the solidarity meeting held in front of the bishop’s house.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Nirmala Jimmy, BJP former district president Noble Mathew, N Hari and various others participated in the meeting. The Catholic Congress also organised a meeting at Kurisupally junction in Pala in the evening in support of the bishop. The members of the Syro-Malabar Youth Movement will organise a peace meeting in Pala on Sunday at 9 am. Meanwhile, the protest march taken out by various Muslim organisations the other day had created mild tension in Pala town. 

KANAM FLAYS ‘NARCOTIC JIHAD’ REMARK
T’Puram: Referring to the Pala bishop’s comment on ‘narcotic jihad,’ CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said religious leaders should not indulge in activities that will create a divide among people and society. “It’s similar to what the BJP and the RSS have been doing. They try to indulge in divisive tactics to create a divide among the masses,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narcotic jihad Mar Joseph Kallarangatt Muslim organisations Christian organisations Pala
India Matters
The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. (Photo | PTI)
Five Covid deaths in four months despite full jabs, four AEFI-forced hospitalisations
For representational purposes
Young Indians more vulnerable to heart attacks, say doctors
Kerala TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala (Photo | Special arrangment)
Malayalam TV actor Ramesh Valiyasala found hanging at his residence; suicide suspected
Still of Kangana Ranaut in and as 'Thalaivii'
'Thalaivii' movie review: Good writing makes this a fairly enjoyable, even if unsurprising, biopic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp