Narcotic jihad row: Thousands rally behind Bishop Kallarangatt in Pala

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Even as the controversial ‘love jihad, narcotic jihad’ remarks of Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pala, created ripples in the social fabric of the state, Pala town has been witnessing unprecedented rallies for the past two days protesting and supporting the bishop’s words.

While protests organised by joint forum of various Muslim organisations literally brought Pala town to a standstill the other day, various Christian organisations on Saturday took out a rally and meeting in Pala to declare their solidarity with the bishop on the issue. Hundreds of faithful, members of various Christian organisations and BJP activists participated in the rally that commenced from the Kurisu Pally junction to the bishop house. P C George inaugurated the solidarity meeting held in front of the bishop’s house.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Nirmala Jimmy, BJP former district president Noble Mathew, N Hari and various others participated in the meeting. The Catholic Congress also organised a meeting at Kurisupally junction in Pala in the evening in support of the bishop. The members of the Syro-Malabar Youth Movement will organise a peace meeting in Pala on Sunday at 9 am. Meanwhile, the protest march taken out by various Muslim organisations the other day had created mild tension in Pala town.

KANAM FLAYS ‘NARCOTIC JIHAD’ REMARK

T’Puram: Referring to the Pala bishop’s comment on ‘narcotic jihad,’ CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran has said religious leaders should not indulge in activities that will create a divide among people and society. “It’s similar to what the BJP and the RSS have been doing. They try to indulge in divisive tactics to create a divide among the masses,” he said.