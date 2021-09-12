STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Verbal duel intensifies between Congress and BJP over Pala Bishop's 'narcotic jihad' remark

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said the party was not attacking the Bishop, but was only pointing out a mistake.

Published: 12th September 2021 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt

Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The verbal duel between the Congress and BJP over the controversial 'love and narcotic jihad' remark by Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt, intensified on Sunday with the former saying it does not want the Sangh parivar to gain foothold here while the latter claimed that both CPM and Congress were cornering the Bishop over the issue.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan, while speaking to the media said the party was not attacking the Bishop, but was only pointing out a mistake as the prevalence of liquor and drug mafia in the southern state should not be foisted upon a certain religious community.

That is where Congress has a difference of opinion with the Bishop remarks, he said and added that the party does not want any communal disharmony in the state nor does it want the Sangh parivar to gain a foothold here.

Responding to Muraleedharan's comments, BJP state president K Surendran said that the Bishop's remarks were against terrorism, "but it hit Congress and CPM" who are now attacking the Bishop from all sides, which is "unacceptable".

Addressing reporters at the 84th birthday of SNDP leader Vellapally Natesan, Surendran alleged that the response of the two parties indicated that the Congress and CPM were encouraging religious terrorism "as part of their vote bank politics".

He further said anyone speaking the truth "was being branded as a member of the Sangh parivar". The link between drug mafias and religious terrorists world over was clear as daylight, he said and added that if Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cannot see that "then we need to fear such forces".

He said that BJP will provide all support to the Bishop against the attacks by Congress and CPM. Earlier, Muraleedharan said such issues should not happen and any differences between religious groups should be discussed by sitting together.

He said that he expected the Bishop himself to take steps to resolve the controversy. "We do not want any agitations in the state over the Bishop's remarks," he said.

On Saturday, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the state, came out in support of the Bishop and said it was not against any particular religion. The KCBC, in a statement, said that even the United Nation reports have made it clear that money earned from drug trafficking is being used for terrorist activities.

The controversial 'love and narcotic jihad' remarks by Kallarangatt triggered ripples in Kerala's political circles as the BJP accused the CPI(M) and the Congress of supporting jihadis, while the latter warned against "Sangh Parivar agenda" to destroy Christian-Muslim harmony in the state.

Amid mounting criticism, the Pala Diocese, under the the prominent Syro-Malabar Church, on Saturday had come out with an explanation, saying the bishop did not intend to hurt anyone and his remarks were not against any particular community.

Urging all communities to view seriously the actions of fringe elements indulging in radical and anti-social activities using the names and symbols of religion, the diocese also shared the message of going forward unitedly ending all misleading propaganda.

As the bishop's remarks triggered a political row, the CM on Friday said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing division in the society.

While the Congress had said the bishop crossed limits, the BJP supported him by urging the society to discuss the statement. Kallarangatt had said recently that Christian girls were falling prey to the alleged love and narcotic jihad in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPM Congress Narcotic jihad Congress Kerala BJP Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • anthony
    Since the BJP has failed in raising any issue in the past including utilising the Central Agencies and the Judiciary to reap political gains
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp