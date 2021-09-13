STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

BJP wants law to deal with ‘narcotic jihad’

Seeks Centre’s protection for Pala bishop, Cong says drugs not linked to any particular religion

Published: 13th September 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:18 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/KOCHI: The controversy sparked by the ‘love and narcotic jihad’ remark of Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt took a new turn on Sunday with the BJP state leadership urging the Union government’s intervention and seeking a new law to tackle the issue. Meanwhile, Congress maintained that the issue of liquor and drug mafia should not be foisted on a certain religious community.

BJP state general secretary George Kurian on Sunday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding protection for the bishop in the wake of protests by Muslim organisations. “The bishop urged parents to be cautious and quoted former police chief Loknath Behera who said recently that Kerala is becoming the recruitment hub of terrorist organisations. The bishop’s statement is a reflection of the insecurity among Christians and Hindus,” Kurian said in his letter to Shah.

In Delhi, BJP spokesman Tom Vadakkan went a step further and asked the Centre to bring a law to deal with “narco-terrorism and love jihad”.  “The intervention by Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt of Pala, Kerala, during sacred worship, is not just a wake-up call for his dioceses, but it is the voice of the community who are victims of love jihad and narco-terrorism,” Vadakkan said in a statement. Vadakkan alleged the Kerala government has not taken cognisance of the fact despite inputs from investigating agencies. 

‘Cong not attacking bishop’

Tom Vadakkan said the bishop council has raised the issue following inputs from devotees of different churches alleging that young girls are lured and they fall prey to “love jihad” and “later end up in foreign jails”.

Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan said his party was not attacking the bishop, but was only pointing out a mistake as the prevalence of liquor and drug mafia in the state should not be foisted upon a certain religious community.

“This is where Congress has a difference of opinion with the bishop’s remarks,” said Muraleedharan, who added the party wants neither any communal disharmony in the state nor the Sangh Parivar to gain a foothold here.

LETTER TO CENTRE

  •  BJP state general secretary George Kurian writes to Union Home Minister Amit Shah
  •  Senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan says the party does not want Sangh Parivar to gain a foothold in the state
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
love and narcotic jihad joseph kallarangatt
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp