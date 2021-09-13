STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Alappuzha Medical College Hospital mix-up: Rights panel registers case

The hospital authorities informed relatives of a Covid patient -- Ramanan, 47, a native of Pallikkal in Kayamkulam -- that he had died on Friday evening.

Published: 13th September 2021 03:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 03:10 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  The State Human Rights Commission has registered a suo motu case against Alappuzha Medical College Hospital authorities and served a notice on the hospital superintendent for the lapse on their part related to the mix-up of bodies at the hospital and passing on wrong information on death to relatives. The case was registered based on news reports.

The hospital authorities informed relatives of a Covid patient -- Ramanan, 47, a native of Pallikkal in Kayamkulam -- that he had died on Friday evening. The relatives reached the MCH on Saturday morning to take the body to their native place. But soon they realised that the ‘dead person’ was alive and under treatment in the Covid ward of the hospital.

Commission member V K Beenakumari sought an explanation from the hospital superintendent within two weeks. The commission also demanded an explanation for wrongly handing over a body to relatives.  On Friday morning, the hospital authorities informed the relatives of Kumaran, a native of Cherthala, that he had died at the MCH. 

They released the body to his relative by 7.30 pm on Friday. When the body reached home, the relatives found that it was not that of Kumaran. They returned to the MCH by night and learnt that it was the body of Remanan, 70, of Krishnapuram, Kayamkulam, that was given to them by the hospital staff. 

Meanwhile, the authorities informed the relatives of Remanan that he had died by 3 pm. Later the relatives reached the hospital by 8 pm and demanded the body. By that time the relatives of Kumaran were returning with the body of Remanan. Upon checking the body in the ambulance, the relatives of Remanan confirmed that it was that of Remanan.  Later the authorities handed over the body of Kumaran to relatives. Both Remanan and Kumaran were in the ventilator of the Covid ward of the MCH.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Alappuzha Medical College Hospital bodies mix up
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
This 9/11 book is about hope and resilience: Kushal M Choksi
Gallery
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp